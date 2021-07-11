SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

