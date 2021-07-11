SG Americas Securities LLC Has $626,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,215,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 701.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 1,404,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

