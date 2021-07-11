SG Americas Securities LLC Has $590,000 Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 348.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

