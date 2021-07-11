SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 97.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

