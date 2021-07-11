SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,399 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of RPT Realty worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in RPT Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.97 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,295.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

