SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,167 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED opened at $284.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

