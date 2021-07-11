Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.49 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

