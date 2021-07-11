SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 2%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 451,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

