Selfkey Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $36.05 million and $11.16 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00875011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

