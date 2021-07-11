SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEGXF. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

