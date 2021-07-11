Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$50.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

