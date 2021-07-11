Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $149.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $150.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

