Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $5.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

