Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SBSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$50.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

