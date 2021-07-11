Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

