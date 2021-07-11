Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

