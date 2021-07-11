Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 346.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $184.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

