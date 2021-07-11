Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAIA. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.79.

SAIA stock opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.77. Saia has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

