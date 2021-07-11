Safran’s (SAFRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $35.58 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

