Safe Haven Trading 52.4% Higher Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $6.27 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

