Royal Bank of Canada Increases Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$16.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRD opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.19%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

