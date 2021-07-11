Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.17 ($68.44).

BNP opened at €50.93 ($59.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.14. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

