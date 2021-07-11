Roth Capital Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $78.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.