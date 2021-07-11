Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 431 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 345.38.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

