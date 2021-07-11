Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Italk alerts:

TALK opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07. Italk has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.