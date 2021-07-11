Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $14.39 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

