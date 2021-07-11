RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

RNG stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.81. 530,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,700. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,179.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

