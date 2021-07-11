Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

