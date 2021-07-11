Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 6.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.50. Approximately 10,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,356,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.