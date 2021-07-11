Reviewing Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.49%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -62.94% -58.89% Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -58.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -8.98 Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 5,866.84 -$52.01 million ($1.40) -0.94

Iterum Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

