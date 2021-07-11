Reviewing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 0 3 4 0 2.57

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 108.42%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $109.71, suggesting a potential downside of 8.57%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million N/A $38.76 million $0.72 6.93 Upstart $233.42 million 39.53 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

