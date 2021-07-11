Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $22,074,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

