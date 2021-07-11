Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry so far this year, various sales-building strategies and franchise business model are likely to aid the company going forward. The company is confident about the Tim Hortons’s long-term growth prospects and remains committed to deliver on its international growth strategy of expanding the brand worldwide. This along with focus on off-premise capabilities through reimaging, drive-thru enhancements, loyalty program and applications are likely to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Although the company has reopened most of its restaurants, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic due the social distancing protocols. This along with dismal comps at Tim Hortons remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

