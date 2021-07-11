Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

