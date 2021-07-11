Research Analysts Set Expectations for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

