Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 520.67 ($6.80). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 507.20 ($6.63), with a volume of 3,254,384 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

