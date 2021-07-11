ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $9.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.