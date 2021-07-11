Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.96% of Acme United worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acme United by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $414,495.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $42.70 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

