Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $300.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.99. The company has a market cap of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $161.51 and a 1 year high of $325.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

