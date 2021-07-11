Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,764 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marchex worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

