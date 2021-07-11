Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

