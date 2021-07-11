Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.33 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

