Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $682,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.