Relite Finance (RELI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $770.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $770.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 28,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,117,821 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

