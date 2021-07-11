Reginald Seeto Sells 5,994 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

