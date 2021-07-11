Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $636.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $590.00 to $636.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $580.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.