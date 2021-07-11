Redwood Investments LLC Sells 126,430 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,430 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,515 shares of company stock worth $10,973,904. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.