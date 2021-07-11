Redwood Investments LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

MA stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

