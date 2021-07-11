Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $312.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.87. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

