Redwood Investments LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

